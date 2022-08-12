English
    Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 440: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Lifesciences


    Q1FY23 margins contracted to reflect elevated cost pressures with the gross margins also declining. The topline staged a steady growth y-o-y pointing at an improvement. Overall the results are operationally in line with the estimates. Zydus sees US growth to improve materially in FY2024, driven by expected new launches and ramp-up in the recent launches, while FY23 could witness a slower growth momentum. The India business to outpace the industry’s growth over the medium to long term, backed by market share gains in key therapy areas, new launches, focus on brand building, and growth in the base business.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy recommendation on Zydus Lifesciences with an unchanged PT of Rs. 440.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

