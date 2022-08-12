English
    Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 425: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zydus Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zydus Lifesciences


    CDH reported in line operating performance. Company’s steady domestic franchise, strong balance sheet and potential new launches like gRevlimid will help to negate pricing pressure and likely competition in some key products like gAsacol in US. Further company has initiated cost efficiency programs. It is also working on a robust pipeline of complex products including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which will materialize over the next 2–3 years. Our FY23E and FY24E EPS stands cut by 8% and 5%.



    Outlook


    At CMP, stock is trading at 17x FY24E EPS. We recommend ‘Buy’ with TP of Rs425 (Rs450 earlier) based on 20x FY24E earnings.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 04:37 pm
