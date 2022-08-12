Buy Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 425: Prabhudas Lilladher

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

CDH reported in line operating performance. Company’s steady domestic franchise, strong balance sheet and potential new launches like gRevlimid will help to negate pricing pressure and likely competition in some key products like gAsacol in US. Further company has initiated cost efficiency programs. It is also working on a robust pipeline of complex products including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which will materialize over the next 2–3 years. Our FY23E and FY24E EPS stands cut by 8% and 5%.

At CMP, stock is trading at 17x FY24E EPS. We recommend ‘Buy’ with TP of Rs425 (Rs450 earlier) based on 20x FY24E earnings.

