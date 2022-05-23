 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Zydus LifeSciences; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
May 23, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zydus LifeSciences recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated May 21, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zydus LifeSciences

Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDUSLIF) delivered in-line operational performance in 4QFY22. Healthy growth in India/LATAM/EM was offset to some extent by the YoY decline in the US/API sales for the quarter. We maintain our FY23/FY24 estimates for ZYDUSLIF and value the stock at 19x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR420.

Outlook

We remain positive on ZYDUSLIF due to its: a) healthy ANDA pipeline comprising niche products, b) volume expansion/favorable pricing/new launches in the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment, and c) innovation-led product portfolio under various stages of development/commercialization. Maintain BUY.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zydus Lifesciences
first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
