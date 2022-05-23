English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Zydus LifeSciences; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zydus LifeSciences recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated May 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 23, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Zydus LifeSciences


    Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDUSLIF) delivered in-line operational performance in 4QFY22. Healthy growth in India/LATAM/EM was offset to some extent by the YoY decline in the US/API sales for the quarter. We maintain our FY23/FY24 estimates for ZYDUSLIF and value the stock at 19x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR420.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on ZYDUSLIF due to its: a) healthy ANDA pipeline comprising niche products, b) volume expansion/favorable pricing/new launches in the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment, and c) innovation-led product portfolio under various stages of development/commercialization. Maintain BUY.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.