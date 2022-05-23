Buy Zydus LifeSciences; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zydus LifeSciences

Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDUSLIF) delivered in-line operational performance in 4QFY22. Healthy growth in India/LATAM/EM was offset to some extent by the YoY decline in the US/API sales for the quarter. We maintain our FY23/FY24 estimates for ZYDUSLIF and value the stock at 19x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR420.

Outlook

We remain positive on ZYDUSLIF due to its: a) healthy ANDA pipeline comprising niche products, b) volume expansion/favorable pricing/new launches in the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment, and c) innovation-led product portfolio under various stages of development/commercialization. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More