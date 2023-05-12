English
    Buy Zomato; target of Rs 70: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zomato recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated May 09, 2023.

    May 12, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST
    Buy

     
     
    Over the last few days, media reports have been drawing attention to the increasing number of orders placed through ONDC and how this could potentially benefit restaurants due to the difference in take rates compared to Zomato/Swiggy duopoly. We do not perceive direct ordering as a major concern for the industry. However, we see ONDC as potential threat to Zomato (as highlighted in our initiation report), only if it meaningfully scales up across categories, allowing it to achieve greater efficiency compared to the walled gardens. At its current scale, we do not have enough evidence to alter our base case for Zomato.


    We value the business using DCF methodology, assuming 4% terminal growth rate and 12.5% cost of capital. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock and a TP of INR70, implying a 15% potential upside.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

