    Buy Zomato; target of Rs 70: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zomato recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated April 17, 2023.

    April 17, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
    Buy

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Zomato

    The food delivery industry in India is all set to grow rapidly in the medium term driven by intensifying internet penetration, rising consumption and growth in urbanization. Zomato is a dominant player in the industry and we forecast the company to report 29% revenue CAGR over FY23-25. We expect strong growth to be complemented by the company turning profitable over FY25, despite elevated competitive intensity.

    We initiate our coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a target price of INR70.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 17, 2023 05:23 pm