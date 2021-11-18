MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Zomato target of Rs 183: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Zomato has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated November 17, 2021.

Broker Research
November 18, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Zomato


Zomato Limited is a leading food delivery aggregator in India and has presence in 23 other countries abroad. The company had revenues of nearly Rs. 1,994cr as of FY21. Driven by rapid increase in the number online gross order values of Indian food delivery, revenue jumped 140.4% YoY in Q2FY22. However, EBITDA loss widened to Rs. 536cr (vs. Rs. 122cr loss in Q2FY21) on higher opex. Adj. PAT also fell to Rs. 435cr loss (vs. Rs. 138cr loss in Q2FY21). The mainstay food ordering and delivery business is expected to drive shareholder value creation going forward. The management believes that the food delivery market in India is still nascent, and there is an opportunity to grow the market at least 10x over the next few years.



Outlook


Maintaining a positive outlook, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 183 based on 23x FY23E P/Sales.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Zomato
first published: Nov 18, 2021 02:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.