Buy Zomato; target of Rs 175: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking's report on Zomato

Zomato Ltd., founded in 2008 is an online food delivery company. Zomato’s technology app connects the customers, restaurant partners and the delivery partners. The customers use the app to search restaurants, order food, book a table, etc. The restaurant partners are provided with marketing tools which enables them to acquire customers and are also provided with efficient delivery service. While the delivery partners get flexible earning opportunities. Apart from all these, it operates Hyperpure, which supplies high quality ingredients and kitchen products to restaurant partners.



Outlook

The food services industry is massive, which provides a food aggregator company like Zomato with immense opportunities to grow. Considering the long term growth potential, we assign a “BUY” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs. 175 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



