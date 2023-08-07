Buy Zomato; target of Rs 120: ICICI Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on Zomato

Zomato achieved adjusted EBITDA (consol.) break-even in Q1FY24 (2-3 quarters ahead of guidance). Adjusted EBITDA margin (consol.) improved 760bps QoQ vs our estimate of 320bps improvement. This was driven by 11% QoQ GOV growth in food delivery and superior cost control led by organisation restructuring. In addition, management commentary with regards to growth outlook improved materially over Q4FY23. Management has guided for adjusted revenue growth of >40%+ over FY24-25 and cost increase in-line with inflation which implies material sequential margin improvement hereafter.

Outlook

We therefore upgrade our DCF-based target price to INR 120 from INR 85 earlier. Reiterate BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zomato - 04 -08 - 2023 - isc