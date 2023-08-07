English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Zomato; target of Rs 120: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Zomato recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated August 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 07, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Zomato

    Zomato achieved adjusted EBITDA (consol.) break-even in Q1FY24 (2-3 quarters ahead of guidance). Adjusted EBITDA margin (consol.) improved 760bps QoQ vs our estimate of 320bps improvement. This was driven by 11% QoQ GOV growth in food delivery and superior cost control led by organisation restructuring. In addition, management commentary with regards to growth outlook improved materially over Q4FY23. Management has guided for adjusted revenue growth of >40%+ over FY24-25 and cost increase in-line with inflation which implies material sequential margin improvement hereafter.

    Outlook

    We therefore upgrade our DCF-based target price to INR 120 from INR 85 earlier. Reiterate BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zomato - 04 -08 - 2023 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Zomato
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:58 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!