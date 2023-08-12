English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Zomato; target of Rs 114: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Zomato has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 114 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 12, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Zomato

    Zomato Ltd. is a leading food delivery aggregator in India, with presence in 23 other countries as well. The company’s consolidated revenue grew a significant 70.9% YoY in Q1FY24, primarily due to robust performance of the food delivery and Hyperpure (supplies ingredients to restaurants) businesses. Also, EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs. 48cr, owing to improvement in operating leverage. Moreover, the company achieved positive profit after tax (PAT) for the first time, at Rs. 2cr.

    Outlook

    The company’s dominant market presence, new initiatives and businesses, and sustained improvement in the operational metrics are expected to continue to drive growth and profitability. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 114 based on 6x FY25E price/ sales.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zomato - 09 -08 - 2023 - geo

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Zomato
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:43 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!