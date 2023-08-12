Buy Zomato; target of Rs 114: Geojit

Buy

Geojit's research report on Zomato

Zomato Ltd. is a leading food delivery aggregator in India, with presence in 23 other countries as well. The company’s consolidated revenue grew a significant 70.9% YoY in Q1FY24, primarily due to robust performance of the food delivery and Hyperpure (supplies ingredients to restaurants) businesses. Also, EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs. 48cr, owing to improvement in operating leverage. Moreover, the company achieved positive profit after tax (PAT) for the first time, at Rs. 2cr.

Outlook

The company’s dominant market presence, new initiatives and businesses, and sustained improvement in the operational metrics are expected to continue to drive growth and profitability. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 114 based on 6x FY25E price/ sales.

