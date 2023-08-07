Buy Zomato; target of Rs 110: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Zomato

Zomato delivered a stellar operating performance, well ahead of expectations; it also posted profit for the first time. After muted growth in the last couple of quarters, food delivery GOV jumped sharply, by 11.4% QoQ, led by demand recovery, growing adoption of Gold program that drove higher frequency of ordering, seasonality, and strong execution. Contribution margin in food delivery improved to 6.4% from 5.8% QoQ. Blinkit GOV growth was impacted by temporary disruption in April on account of change in the delivery partner payout structure. Management guides for over 60% YoY growth in Blinkit GOV (over 20% QoQ in Q2) and adj. EBITDA breakeven in the next four quarters. Overall adj. EBITDA also turned profitable for the first time, aided by strong revenue growth and cost levers, coupled with operating leverage.



Outlook

Zomato expects adjusted revenue to grow at over 40% for at least the next couple of years and remain profitable going forward. Considering the Q1 beat and strong outlook, we have increased FY24-26E revenue by 13-22%, with better margin trajectory. We retain BUY with TP of Rs110 (earlier Rs90).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zomato - 04 -08 - 2023 - emkay