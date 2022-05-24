Buy ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System; target of Rs 9600: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (ZFCV) (erstwhile Wabco India), now part of the ZF Group, is the market leader in CV braking space and a technology-focused complete solutions provider. FY22 sales channel mix – OEM ~45%, aftermarket ~14%, exports ~41% • FY22 product mix: sale of products ~91%, services ~9%.

Outlook

We retain BUY as ZFCV will be a key beneficiary of CV cyclical recovery amidst new promoter i.e. ZF group’s intent to increase sourcing from India. Upgrading our estimates, we now value the company at Rs 9,600 i.e. 48x P/E on FY24E EPS (earlier target price Rs 9,530).

