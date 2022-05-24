English
    Buy ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System; target of Rs 9600: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System with a target price of Rs 9600 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System


    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (ZFCV) (erstwhile Wabco India), now part of the ZF Group, is the market leader in CV braking space and a technology-focused complete solutions provider. FY22 sales channel mix – OEM ~45%, aftermarket ~14%, exports ~41% • FY22 product mix: sale of products ~91%, services ~9%.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY as ZFCV will be a key beneficiary of CV cyclical recovery amidst new promoter i.e. ZF group’s intent to increase sourcing from India. Upgrading our estimates, we now value the company at Rs 9,600 i.e. 48x P/E on FY24E EPS (earlier target price Rs 9,530).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:05 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.