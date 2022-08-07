English
    Buy ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System; target of Rs 10,530: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,530 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System


    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (ZFCV) (erstwhile Wabco India), now part of the ZF Group, is the market leader in CV braking space and a technology-focused complete solutions provider. FY22 sales channel mix – OEM ~45%, aftermarket ~14%, exports ~41% • FY22 Product mix: Sale of products ~91%, Services ~9%.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY on ZFCV amid introduction of advanced technologies, solutions for electric buses & well charted path on content/vehicle front. Upgrading our estimates, we now value the company at Rs 10,530 i.e. 50x P/E on FY24E EPS (earlier target price Rs 9,600).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

