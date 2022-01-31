Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

live bse live

Zensar Technologies (Zensar) offers application & IMS services to hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and BFSI. • Zensar has grown organically and inorganically over the years • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 19%).

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Zensar at Rs 525 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E.

At 17:30 Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 409.10, up Rs 6.55, or 1.63 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 424.00 and an intraday low of Rs 405.00.

It was trading with volumes of 136,060 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 150,692 shares, a decrease of -9.71 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.94 percent or Rs 7.95 at Rs 402.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 587.00 and 52-week low Rs 222.10 on 16 September, 2021 and 03 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.31 percent below its 52-week high and 84.2 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 9,251.16 crore.

