Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 517: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zensar Technologies

Zensar reported revenue of $147.1 Mn, +3.7% QoQ USD in-line with our estimates (Ple: 3.6%, Cons: 4%). Constant currency growth for the quarter is 4.7% QoQ CC. M3bi quarterly run-rate is expected to be ~$9 mn. Growth was driven by strong performance in Banking (+19.8% QoQ USD) aided by M3bi contribution, Retail (+8.4% QoQ USD) and Emerging verticals (+58.2% QoQ USD) led by ramp up of large San Diego deal. Performance was weak in Manufacturing and HiTech due to furloughs and project closures. Deal TCV at $125.2 mn was in-line with Q2 deal TCV of $126.5 mn (excluding large ~$62mn San Diego deal). Company added 1 client each in $20Mn+ and $10Mn+ client bucket this quarter. Post strategy refresh, growth has been healthy for past three quarters, however it would take total of 4-8 quarters for growth momentum to be predictable and sustainable.

Outlook

Our EPS estimates decrease by 2.5%/1.8% for FY23/24 led by decrease in margin estimates. We continue to value Zensar on 21x multiple on Sep23 EPS of INR 24.6 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 517 (earlier: 528). Zensar is currently trading at multiples of 19x/15x on FY23/24 EPS of 22/27 respectively. We expect Revenue and EPS CAGR of 17% and 30% respectively over FY22- 24E. Maintain Buy.

At 17:30 Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 402.55, down Rs 7.95, or 1.94 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 412.70 and an intraday low of Rs 400.00.

It was trading with volumes of 125,665 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 157,085 shares, a decrease of -20.00 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.39 percent or Rs 5.80 at Rs 410.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 587.00 and 52-week low Rs 222.10 on 16 September, 2021 and 03 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.42 percent below its 52-week high and 81.25 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 9,102.25 crore.

