    Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 371: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 371 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 14, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zensar Technologies


    Zensar reported strong revenue beat of USD153.2mn, 4.2% QoQ CC, +4.1% QoQ USD (Ple: 2%, Cons: 2%), thereby consistently delivering healthy revenue growth for four consecutive quarters. It is on-track in management’s aspiration of delivering sustainable, consistent and predictable growth. Revenue growth momentum is expected to sustain, given strong headcount addition (11% QoQ, 45% YoY) and deal wins (+32% QoQ, +66% YoY) in Q4. However, margins are expected to remain under pressure in FY23 due to weak exit margins (flat QoQ, -474bps YoY), very high attrition levels (LTM attrition at 27.9%, Quarterly attrition down QoQ) and investments for growth. Our EPS estimates decrease by 8%/3% for FY23/24, led by decrease in margin estimates.


    Outlook


    We value Zensar at earnings multiple of 16x (earlier:19x) factoring in sharp decline in margin profile, lower than industry growth and increased risk free rates. With FY24EPS of INR 23.2, we arrive at a changed TP of INR 371 (earlier: 453). Zensar is currently trading at attractive multiples of 16x/13x on FY23/24 EPS of 18.7/23.2 with revenue and EPS CAGR of 16% and 12% over FY22-24E. Maintain ‘BUY’.


    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies
    first published: May 14, 2022 01:19 pm
