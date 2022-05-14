Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 365: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies
Zensar Technologies (Zensar) offers application & IMS services to hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and BFSI. Zensar has grown organically and inorganically over the years • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 19%).
Outlook
We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Zensar at Rs 365 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E.
