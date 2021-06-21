MARKET NEWS

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 345: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Zensar Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated june 18, 2021.

June 21, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies


We attended the virtual analyst meet of Zensar Technologies. The key highlights of the meet were it will take four to eight quarters for a complete turnaround of the company. To achieve this, Zensar is addressing key shortages of past. In addition, the new CEO has devised a strategy to focus on experience side and build capabilities in digital engineering, data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technologies require 5x investment compared to the investment in experience. Further, Zensar is expanding sales capability (in pre-sales hunter, farmers) and hiring leaders to drive growth. The company is also focusing on increasing deal velocity and annuity revenues to counter deal ramp downs. In addition, Zensar plans to drive growth via tuck in acquisition. We believe all these initiatives bode well for long term growth and prompt us to be positive on the stock.




Outlook


In addition, healthy margins prompt us to be positive on the stock. Hence, we maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 345 (15x PE on FY23E EPS, earlier target price Rs 315)..


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies
first published: Jun 21, 2021 04:22 pm

