Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 320: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies

Zensar delivered decent revenue growth but margin performance was subdued. Revenue came in at USD 138.1mn (+2.3% QoQ, +4.1% CC) lower than our estimate of USD 140.7mn due to client issues in Retail (-8.7% CC). Growth was led by sustained recovery in Cloud and Infrastructure Services (CIS) business (+4.0% QoQ, 15% of rev) and Indigo Slate integration (USD 4mn). EBITDA margin was below estimate, contracted 65bps to 12.9% led by drop in utilisation and wage hike (170 bps) offset by currency (+80 bps). Core Services margin is at 15% and hiving of the MVS and RoW can boost company margins by ~200bps.

Outlook

We build 13/27/26% Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 320 based on 16x Sep-20 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More