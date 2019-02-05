App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:30 PM IST

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 307: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 307 in its research report dated January 23, 2019.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies


In 3QFY19, Zensar consolidated revenue grew by 6.9% QoQ to INR 10,355mn (above CSEC estimate of INR 10,184mn) Revenues grew 4.0 % QoQ to USD 143.7mn (+4.5% QoQ in CC terms).Total Digital services were up 6.3% sequentially and 35.9% YoY in CC terms and contributed 44.9% to the revenues in 3QFY19. EBITDA margin declined by 210bps QoQ to 10.7% on account of furloughs, lower utilization, drop on non-core business margins and new deals won being in the transition phase. EBITDA was at INR 1,104mn, below our estimate of INR 1,344mn. PAT (after minority interest) declined by 40.9% QoQ to INR 565mn on account of lower other income.PAT margin declined by 430bps QoQ.


Outlook


We introduce and roll over our valuations to FY 21E. At CMP, the stock is trading at a P/E of 14.7X/11.7X over F20/21 EPS. We are revising our target price to INR 307 based on P/E of 16.0x FY21 EPS and maintain a BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

