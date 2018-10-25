Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Zensar Technologies

ZENT’s 4.1% QoQ CC growth was marginally below our estimate of +4.5%. Excluding the contribution of Indigo Slate (USD4m), organic growth of ~1.8% QoQ CC was lower than expected. EBITDA margin shrank by just 20bp QoQ to 12.7% (80bp beat), primarily led by improved margins at IMS. PAT of INR934m grew 14% QoQ, marginally below our estimate of +16%, primarily because of the slight revenue miss.

Outlook

With improvements visible, we see ZENT’s multiple gradually converge with its peer-set that trades in the range of 16-18x. Embedding some caution, our target price of INR300 discounts forward earnings by 16x. Maintain Buy.

