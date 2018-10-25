App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Zensar Technologies


ZENT’s 4.1% QoQ CC growth was marginally below our estimate of +4.5%. Excluding the contribution of Indigo Slate (USD4m), organic growth of ~1.8% QoQ CC was lower than expected. EBITDA margin shrank by just 20bp QoQ to 12.7% (80bp beat), primarily led by improved margins at IMS. PAT of INR934m grew 14% QoQ, marginally below our estimate of +16%, primarily because of the slight revenue miss.


Outlook


With improvements visible, we see ZENT’s multiple gradually converge with its peer-set that trades in the range of 16-18x. Embedding some caution, our target price of INR300 discounts forward earnings by 16x. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

