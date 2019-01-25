App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies


Zensar delivered robust revenue growth but margin performance was subdued. Revenue stood at USD 143.7mn (+4.0% QoQ, +4.5% CC) higher than our estimate of USD 141mn led by core business (+6.0% QoQ). Growth was led by sustained recovery in Cloud and Infrastructure Services (CIS) business (+16.9% QoQ, 17% of rev). EBITDA margin was below our estimate, contracted 204bps to 10.8% led by large deal transition impact, higher sub-con expenses and drop in utilisation. Core Services margin dropped 230bps to 12.7% while non-core margin stood at -18.8% (-608 bps QoQ). Management expects core business margins to gradually recover to 14-15% when large deals reach steady state.


Outlook


We build 13/20/20% Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR over FY19-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 300 based on 16x Dec-20 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.