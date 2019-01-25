Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 300: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies

Zensar delivered robust revenue growth but margin performance was subdued. Revenue stood at USD 143.7mn (+4.0% QoQ, +4.5% CC) higher than our estimate of USD 141mn led by core business (+6.0% QoQ). Growth was led by sustained recovery in Cloud and Infrastructure Services (CIS) business (+16.9% QoQ, 17% of rev). EBITDA margin was below our estimate, contracted 204bps to 10.8% led by large deal transition impact, higher sub-con expenses and drop in utilisation. Core Services margin dropped 230bps to 12.7% while non-core margin stood at -18.8% (-608 bps QoQ). Management expects core business margins to gradually recover to 14-15% when large deals reach steady state.

Outlook

We build 13/20/20% Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR over FY19-21E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 300 based on 16x Dec-20 EPS.

