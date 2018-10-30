App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zensar Technologies


Tepid Organic growth: Zensar delivered a disappointment in 2QFY19 with miss on Revenues and EBIDTA margins. Revenue for the quarter came at USD138mn up 2.3% QoQ and below our estimates (USD142mn). Constant currency revenue growth for 2QFY19 came at 4.1% QoQ. However, we note that 3QFY19 has USD4mn revenues from acquisition of Indigo Slate. Hence, organic USD revenues came at USD134.1mn and declined by 0.7% QoQ. Management cited that organic constant currency growth for the quarter would be 1.7% QoQ. Softness in Retail & Consumer vertical (21.7% of total revenues) down 8.7% QoQ weighed on organic revenue growth for the quarter. Manufacturing vertical which accounts to 52.5% of total revenues was up 8.4% QoQ at constant currency aided by Indigo Slate Acquisition. Effort mix continues to shift in favor of onsite (onsite effort at 27.3% for 2QFY19 up 240bps QoQ and 320bps YoY). Revenues from Onsite stood at 66.4% up 180bps QoQ. We believe IndigoSlate acquisition could have also led to higher onsite effort mix shift. Digital (44% of total revenues) revenues grew by 5.2% QoQ and 40% YoY. Management announced of strong deal wins in the quarter (TCV of USD120mn) and remained bullish on the growth outlook.


Outlook


Our TP is trimmed by 12% to Rs290/sh (16.5x FY20E EPS vs 18x earlier) led by EPS downgrade as well as P/E downgrade. Retain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.