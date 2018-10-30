Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zensar Technologies

Tepid Organic growth: Zensar delivered a disappointment in 2QFY19 with miss on Revenues and EBIDTA margins. Revenue for the quarter came at USD138mn up 2.3% QoQ and below our estimates (USD142mn). Constant currency revenue growth for 2QFY19 came at 4.1% QoQ. However, we note that 3QFY19 has USD4mn revenues from acquisition of Indigo Slate. Hence, organic USD revenues came at USD134.1mn and declined by 0.7% QoQ. Management cited that organic constant currency growth for the quarter would be 1.7% QoQ. Softness in Retail & Consumer vertical (21.7% of total revenues) down 8.7% QoQ weighed on organic revenue growth for the quarter. Manufacturing vertical which accounts to 52.5% of total revenues was up 8.4% QoQ at constant currency aided by Indigo Slate Acquisition. Effort mix continues to shift in favor of onsite (onsite effort at 27.3% for 2QFY19 up 240bps QoQ and 320bps YoY). Revenues from Onsite stood at 66.4% up 180bps QoQ. We believe IndigoSlate acquisition could have also led to higher onsite effort mix shift. Digital (44% of total revenues) revenues grew by 5.2% QoQ and 40% YoY. Management announced of strong deal wins in the quarter (TCV of USD120mn) and remained bullish on the growth outlook.

Outlook

Our TP is trimmed by 12% to Rs290/sh (16.5x FY20E EPS vs 18x earlier) led by EPS downgrade as well as P/E downgrade. Retain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.