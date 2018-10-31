Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 288: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies

In 2QFY19, Zensar consolidated revenue grew by 7.1% QoQ to INR 9,687mn led by strong growth in digital revenues. Digital services were up 5.2% sequentially and 39.8% YoY in CC terms. In dollar terms, revenue grew by 2.3% QoQ to USD 138mn.Keystone grew 2.8% QoQ; Indigo slate (recent acquisition) contributed INR 0.28bn to their revenues and helped strengthen their digital offerings in the US. EBITDA margin declined by 70bps QoQ to 12.9% on account of wage hikes and decline in utilisation during the quarter. EBITDA was at INR 1,250mn, below our estimate of INR 1,331mn. PAT grew by 13.2% QoQ to INR 950m, against our estimate of INR 938mn. PAT margin increased by 50bps QoQ, aided by higher other

income.

Outlook

We expect the strong growth momentum to continue in FY19 on account of robust deal pipeline, strong growth momentum in digital business and continued focus in core services. At CMP, the stock is trading at a P/E of 14.9X/12.8X over F19/20 EPS. We are maintaining our target price of INR 288 based on P/E of 16.0x FY20 EPS and maintain a BUY rating on the stock.

