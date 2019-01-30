Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 278: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zensar Technologies

Led by Q3 revenue beat, we upgrade Zensar USD revenue growth assumption to 16.9/12.4/13.1% for FY19/20/21E (vs 16.2/11.8/13.1% modeled earlier). Our USD/INR assumption are at 70/70.5/72.5 for FY19/FY20/FY21E. With tepid margin performance during the quarter, we now model EBITDA margins at 11.9/13.1/14.6% for FY19/20/21E. (vs 13.1/14.5/14.8%). With lower margins and lower PAT led by forex losses in Q3, we now model our EPS estimates to Rs12.7/15.9/21.1 for FY19/20/21E (Earlier Rs14.5/17.7/20.5).

Outlook

Zensar currently trades at 14x FY20E EPS and 12x Sep20E EPS. We trim our TP by 4% to Rs 278 (Earlier Rs290/share). Retain Buy.

