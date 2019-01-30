Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 278: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 278 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zensar Technologies
Led by Q3 revenue beat, we upgrade Zensar USD revenue growth assumption to 16.9/12.4/13.1% for FY19/20/21E (vs 16.2/11.8/13.1% modeled earlier). Our USD/INR assumption are at 70/70.5/72.5 for FY19/FY20/FY21E. With tepid margin performance during the quarter, we now model EBITDA margins at 11.9/13.1/14.6% for FY19/20/21E. (vs 13.1/14.5/14.8%). With lower margins and lower PAT led by forex losses in Q3, we now model our EPS estimates to Rs12.7/15.9/21.1 for FY19/20/21E (Earlier Rs14.5/17.7/20.5).
Outlook
Zensar currently trades at 14x FY20E EPS and 12x Sep20E EPS. We trim our TP by 4% to Rs 278 (Earlier Rs290/share). Retain Buy.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.