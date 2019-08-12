Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 265: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies

Revenue stood at USD 153.3mn (+3.1% QoQ, +3.6% CC) vs. est. of USD 153.7mn led by growth in core business (96% of rev, +3.5% QoQ). Non-core (4% of rev) declined 5.4% QoQ led by MVS. Ramp-up of large deal wins is driving growth in the core business. Digital (49% of rev, +7.8/31.4% QoQ/YoY) is the key focus area. Zensar’s investment in its Return on Digital (RoD) platform is a key differentiator and is visible in improving win ratio (50%) in cloud deals. Hi-Tech (39%) and BFSI (24%) grew 5.5/11.0% QoQ. Retail (19%) was down 10.7% QoQ due to completion of large projects and delay in client decision making. Cynosure (Guidewire SI) is driving growth in Insurance. Focus on strategic account mining has led to healthy growth in Top-5/10 accounts, up 17.7/25.3% YoY. Adjusted core EBITDA margin stood at 13.3%, down 80bps QoQ led by lower utilisation, investments and currency. Target is to improve core EBITDA margins to ~15% through off-shoring, pyramid rationalization and lower sub-con expenses. 2QFY20 will have a full quarter impact of the wage hike.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on Zensar post an in-line 1QFY20. Strong deal pipeline, ramp-up of large deals and improving win-ratio provides revenue visibility. Margins are not showing signs of improvement despite revenue up-tick. We cut multiple to 14x from 16x on slow margin recovery and rising on-site cost. Our TP of Rs 265 is based on 14x June-21E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289