Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 260: Motilal Oswal

Revenue grew 17% YoY (our estimate: +16% YoY) to USD143.7m, EBITDA increased 5% YoY (our estimate: +30% YoY) to INR1,104m, while PAT declined 2% YoY to INR565m (1.5% miss). CC revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ (+17.6% YoY) was above our estimate of 3.2%. Excluding revenues from the full-quarter integration of IndigoSlate, revenue growth stood at 2.3%, implying that the beat to our estimate came from 59% QoQ growth in the acquired entity. For 9MFY19, USD revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 17%/30%/39.5% YoY.

Outlook

Towards that end, our target multiple of 14x now embeds the same, implying price target of INR260 (18% upside). We maintain our Buy rating and believe that the investment attractiveness will further enhance only on an improvement in the core profitability trend.

