you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 260: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zensar Technologies


Revenue grew 17% YoY (our estimate: +16% YoY) to USD143.7m, EBITDA increased 5% YoY (our estimate: +30% YoY) to INR1,104m, while PAT declined 2% YoY to INR565m (1.5% miss). CC revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ (+17.6% YoY) was above our estimate of 3.2%. Excluding revenues from the full-quarter integration of IndigoSlate, revenue growth stood at 2.3%, implying that the beat to our estimate came from 59% QoQ growth in the acquired entity. For 9MFY19, USD revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 17%/30%/39.5% YoY.


Outlook


Towards that end, our target multiple of 14x now embeds the same, implying price target of INR260 (18% upside). We maintain our Buy rating and believe that the investment attractiveness will further enhance only on an improvement in the core profitability trend.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:49 pm

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

