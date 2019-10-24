Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies

Revenue stood at USD 152.3mn (-0.7% QoQ, +0.3% CC) vs. est. of USD 157.8mn led by drop in core revenue (96% of rev, -0.9% QoQ). Non-core (4% of rev) grew 4.4% QoQ led by MVS. Digital (50.1% of rev, +2.6/25.1% QoQ/YoY) growth has slowed down. Growth was impacted by drop in Cloud & Infra (14% of rev, -15.8% QoQ CC). Hi-Tech (40%) and BFSI (27%) grew 1.1/15.2% QoQ while Retail (17%) was down 7.7% QoQ due to completion of large projects and delay in client decision making. Retail recovery will be slow, BFSI growth will be led by Cynosure (Insurance) and Hi-Tech (ex top client) is exposed to trade war risks. Deal wins have slowed down due to delay in decision making, TCV stood at USD 120mn vs. USD 160mn in 1Q. EBIT margin stood at 10.4%, down 26bps QoQ (vs est. of 10.0%) due to salary hike offset by higher utilisation (+170bps) and offshoring. Target is to improve core EBITDA margins to ~15% (currently at 14%) through offshoring, pyramid rationalisation and lower sub-con.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on Zensar despite muted performance in 2QFY20. Deal pipeline remains strong but TCV wins have slowed down due to macro uncertainty. Margin recovery is slower than expected and Retail weakness is weighing on growth. We cut FY21E Rev/EPS by 3.7/5.4% and reduce P/E multiple to 12x from 14x. Our TP of Rs 240 is based on 12x Sep-21E EPS.

