Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies (Zensar) reported healthy Q2FY21 results on the profitability front. Dollar revenues increased 0.6% QoQ mainly led by 12.8% QoQ growth in consumer services and 11.5% QoQ growth in banking partially offset by 4.5% QoQ decline in hi tech and 2.9% QoQ decline in manufacturing. EBITDA margins increased 438 bps QoQ to 18.8% mainly led higher utilisation and offshoring. Reported PAT was at Rs 50 lakh. Adjusting for one-time exceptional item of Rs 88.7 crore, PAT increased 21.7% QoQ to Rs 89.2 crore. Order book has also increased by 16.7% QoQ to Rs 175 crore. Zensar also reduced debt by Rs 128.9 crore to Rs 85.6 crore (US$11.5 million).

Outlook

The company witnessed healthy traction in order booking. This, coupled with bottoming out of retail vertical, improvement in cloud revenues and ramp up in financial services vertical, will lead to healthy improvement in revenues in the long term. Further, improving margins are expected to boost the bottomline. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 210 (9x FY23E EPS).

