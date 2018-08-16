App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Zensar Technologies


ZENT's 6.6% QoQ growth to USD135m (+2.2% QoQ) was above our estimate of USD129m because of the acquisition of Cynosure, which we were expecting to be integrated in 2Q. Organic growth on 3% CC was inline. EBITDA margin expanded 100bp QoQ to 12.9%, missing our estimate by 100bp, which was due to provisioning for a bankrupt client. PAT of INR821m was marginally below our estimate of INR836m because of lower-than-estimated operating income.


Outlook


We have increased our revenue estimates by 6.2/5.8% for FY19/20, factoring in the acquisition of Indigo Slate (4pp) and modelling the organic revenue acceleration. Post 1QFY19 we have cut our margin estimates by 60/50bp for FY19/20. With improvements visible, we see ZENT's multiple gradually converge with its peer set that trades between 18-20x. Embedding some caution, our price target of INR1,500 discounts forward earnings by 16x. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

