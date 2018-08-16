Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zensar Technologies

ZENT's 6.6% QoQ growth to USD135m (+2.2% QoQ) was above our estimate of USD129m because of the acquisition of Cynosure, which we were expecting to be integrated in 2Q. Organic growth on 3% CC was inline. EBITDA margin expanded 100bp QoQ to 12.9%, missing our estimate by 100bp, which was due to provisioning for a bankrupt client. PAT of INR821m was marginally below our estimate of INR836m because of lower-than-estimated operating income.

Outlook

We have increased our revenue estimates by 6.2/5.8% for FY19/20, factoring in the acquisition of Indigo Slate (4pp) and modelling the organic revenue acceleration. Post 1QFY19 we have cut our margin estimates by 60/50bp for FY19/20. With improvements visible, we see ZENT's multiple gradually converge with its peer set that trades between 18-20x. Embedding some caution, our price target of INR1,500 discounts forward earnings by 16x. Maintain Buy.

