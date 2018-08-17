Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies

Zensar delivered a robust quarter both on the revenue and margin front. Revenue came in at USD 135.0mn (+6.6% QoQ, 7.5% CC & +2.0% ex Cynosure), higher than our estimate of USD 130.0mn. Growth was led by Digital & Application services (DAS), up 7.0% QoQ and recovery in Cloud and Infrastructure Services (CIS), +12.6% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded 132bps to 13.5% (vs. estimate of 13.1%) led by higher utilisation (+200 bps QoQ), integration of higher margin Cynosure and recover in CIS (earlier IMS). Digital (43% of rev, +12.8/+40.1% QoQ/YoY) remains Zensar’s key strength. The digital deal sizes are increasing and the overall deal pipeline remains healthy at USD 600mn. Large deal wins has been robust, Zensar won three large deals (USD 50mn+) in the quarter. CIS has gone through a complete transformation journey and has started growing led by deal wins. We believe growth will revive in FY19/20E led by Digital traction and ramp-up of large deal wins. EBITDA margin will expand gradually to 13.6/14.9% in FY19/20E led by CIS recovery, higher utilisation and integration of higher margin acquisitions.

Outlook

We maintain our positive view owing to Zenzar’s Digital/SMAC capabilities, large deals wins and a robust digital deal pipeline. We build 15/31/30% Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR over FY18-20E. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1,445 based on 16x FY20 EPS.

