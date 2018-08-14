Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1410: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zensar Technologies

Beat on Revenues and PAT: Zensar delivered steady result for 1QFY19 with beat on Revenues and PAT. Revenue for the quarter came at USD135mn up 6.6% QoQ and above our estimates (USD134mn). Organic USD revenues grew by 2.1% QoQ and rest is owing to Cynosure acquisition. Constant currency revenue growth for 1QFY19 came at 7.5% QoQ. EBIDTA margin came at 13.6% up 130bps QoQ and in-line with our estimates. IMS business (15% of Revenues) has shown improvement in margins for the quarter (We note IMS business was loss making at EBIDTA level in FY18). Swing in IMS business profitability will be the key driver for margins over coming quarters as well. Company would give wage hikes to its employees effective 2QFY18. PAT for 1QFY19 came at Rs822mn was 3% above estimates (PLe: Rs797mn).

Outlook

Our TP is upgraded by 10% to Rs1,410/sh (16.5x FY20E EPS vs 16x FY20 earlier) led by EPS upgrade and modest P/E upgrade. Retain BUY.

