Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1410: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1410 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zensar Technologies


Beat on Revenues and PAT: Zensar delivered steady result for 1QFY19 with beat on Revenues and PAT. Revenue for the quarter came at USD135mn up 6.6% QoQ and above our estimates (USD134mn). Organic USD revenues grew by 2.1% QoQ and rest is owing to Cynosure acquisition. Constant currency revenue growth for 1QFY19 came at 7.5% QoQ. EBIDTA margin came at 13.6% up 130bps QoQ and in-line with our estimates. IMS business (15% of Revenues) has shown improvement in margins for the quarter (We note IMS business was loss making at EBIDTA level in FY18). Swing in IMS business profitability will be the key driver for margins over coming quarters as well. Company would give wage hikes to its employees effective 2QFY18. PAT for 1QFY19 came at Rs822mn was 3% above estimates (PLe: Rs797mn).


Outlook


Our TP is upgraded by 10% to Rs1,410/sh (16.5x FY20E EPS vs 16x FY20 earlier) led by EPS upgrade and modest P/E upgrade. Retain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

