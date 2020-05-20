Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 112: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 112 in its research report dated May 20, 2020.
Cholamandalam securities' research report on Zensar Technologies
In 4QFY20 Zensar’s consolidated revenues declined by 3.7% YoY to ₹ 10,178mn (-0.3% QoQ in CC terms) mainly due to a decline across verticals except retail (due to lower base). EBIDTA declined by ~4% YoY while margin for the quarter stood at ~12%. All three regions registered revenue growth in FY20 compared to FY19, US +3.3% and Europe +10.4% while Africa region registered growth of 26.9% YoY; within Africa region SA accounted for 10% of total revenue.
Outlook
At CMP, the stock is trading at a P/E of 6.6x/5.9x over F21/22 EPS. Given the challenging medium term outlook, we revise our target price to INR 112 based on P/E of 7.5x on FY22 EPS and upgrade the stock to a Buy given compelling valuations.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!