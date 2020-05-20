Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 112: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Zensar Technologies

In 4QFY20 Zensar’s consolidated revenues declined by 3.7% YoY to ₹ 10,178mn (-0.3% QoQ in CC terms) mainly due to a decline across verticals except retail (due to lower base). EBIDTA declined by ~4% YoY while margin for the quarter stood at ~12%. All three regions registered revenue growth in FY20 compared to FY19, US +3.3% and Europe +10.4% while Africa region registered growth of 26.9% YoY; within Africa region SA accounted for 10% of total revenue.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at a P/E of 6.6x/5.9x over F21/22 EPS. Given the challenging medium term outlook, we revise our target price to INR 112 based on P/E of 7.5x on FY22 EPS and upgrade the stock to a Buy given compelling valuations.

