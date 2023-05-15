Buy Zensar; target of Rs 390: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zensar

ZENT reported muted growth of 0.4% QoQ in constant currency (CC), beating our estimate of a 0.8% QoQ decline in CC. Deal TCV rose 5.6% YoY to USD175m (seasonal high), with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x. ZENT achieved mid-teens EBITDA margin two quarters ahead of its target (14.5%), up 320bp QoQ, led by sharp improvement in both utilization and subcontractor costs. While Q4 revenue growth was a little ahead of our expectation, underlying growth (adjusted for one-off revenue recognition delay in Insurance in Q3 and furlough reversals in Q4) improvement remains a work in progress. Given the challenging near-term macro outlook, especially in key verticals like Hi-Tech, Manufacturing and Consumer (56% of Q4 revenues), FY24 topline growth will remain muted (est. 3.4% YoY CC). It will pick up in FY25, as the expanded service portfolio starts delivering on growth. Despite the high share of renewal in Q4, FY23 deal TCV at USD572m (1.0x Book to Bill, flat YoY) should help buffer the incremental impact from weaker macro. We factor in a USD revenue CAGR of 8.0% over FY23-25E.



Outlook

The stock’s relatively low valuation (at 14x FY25E P/E) is attributed to the company’s weak revenue performance over the last two years. We continue to view the significant discount to its peers as excessive and more near-term focused. We expect the discount to narrow as growth recovers in FY24 and FY25. A good cash buffer of USD202m (22% of MCap) also provides a buffer for valuation. Our TP of INR390 implies 16x FY25E EPS. Maintain BUY.

