Buy Zensar; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zensar

ZENT reiterated its GTM strategy under the new leadership of Mr. Ajay Bhutoria. It reiterated its focus on five strategic growth opportunities (SGOs) to better target the enterprise market. ZENT expects its capabilities under Experience Services (c10% of revenue) to fuel business in Advanced Engineering Services, Data Engineering, Analytics, and Infra Services. Application Services will remain a focus area, given it’s the largest volume generator in the business. To increase the traction in its GTM strategy and drive better revenue growth, it has identified four key areas of investments: 1] sales, 2] partnerships, 3] talent, and [4] M&A. It plans to use its historical high profitability (4QFY21 EBITDA margin of 19.9%) and cash balance (of c$160m in 4QFY21) to fuel investment in sales and for inorganic acquisitions to add capabilities and target clients.



Outlook

We remain positive on the strategy devised under the new leadership and expect the same to deliver results in the next two years. We expect ZENT to deliver 12.5% CAGR over FY21-23E as against a combined 11% decline in revenue from FY19-21.



