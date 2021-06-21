MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Zensar; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zensar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated June 18, 2021.

Broker Research
June 21, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zensar


ZENT reiterated its GTM strategy under the new leadership of Mr. Ajay Bhutoria. It reiterated its focus on five strategic growth opportunities (SGOs) to better target the enterprise market. ZENT expects its capabilities under Experience Services (c10% of revenue) to fuel business in Advanced Engineering Services, Data Engineering, Analytics, and Infra Services. Application Services will remain a focus area, given it’s the largest volume generator in the business. To increase the traction in its GTM strategy and drive better revenue growth, it has identified four key areas of investments: 1] sales, 2] partnerships, 3] talent, and [4] M&A. It plans to use its historical high profitability (4QFY21 EBITDA margin of 19.9%) and cash balance (of c$160m in 4QFY21) to fuel investment in sales and for inorganic acquisitions to add capabilities and target clients.



Outlook


We remain positive on the strategy devised under the new leadership and expect the same to deliver results in the next two years. We expect ZENT to deliver 12.5% CAGR over FY21-23E as against a combined 11% decline in revenue from FY19-21.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zensar
first published: Jun 21, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.