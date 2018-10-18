App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Media Corporation; target of Rs 39: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zee Media Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 39 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Media Corporation


ZMCL reported topline/adjusted bottom-line growth of 35.5%/138.7% YoY led by strong performance across national & regional channels. Aided by increase in effective rate (ER) and inventory utilization (regional channels), we expect standalone sales to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% over FY18-20E. The bottom-line growth is expected to be much higher at 35.1% over the same period as 1) new launches have broken even sooner than expected and 2) operating leverage benefits coming in from increase in ERs. The stock currently trades at 18.1x and 12.4x FY19E and FY20E EPS and appears to be attractively priced.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs39 per share (18x core TV broadcasting business and 22x Zee Akaash News Pvt Ltd).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 02:37 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zee Media Corporation

