Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 04:42 PM IST

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee reported strong 1QFY19 results, with ex-sports consol. revenue growing 17% YoY to INR17.7b (in-line) and EBITDA increasing 17% YoY to INR5.7b. The robust performance can be attributed to strong domestic ad revenue growth of 22% YoY, given viewership share improvement and healthy industry adspend. Domestic subscription revenue grew 12% YoY to INR4.3b. EBITDA margin expanded 50bp YoY to 31.9%, as strong revenue growth was partly offset by a 14%/21% YoY rise in content/SGA expenses. Adjusted for fair value change, PAT is up 15% YoY, implying an 8% miss on account of low other income, high depreciation and tax expenses.


Outlook


We value ZEE at 35x P/E (three-year average) on FY20E EPS of INR19.5, arriving at a TP of INR680 (prior: INR690). We believe the premium valuation is justified by (1) steady 16% EPS CAGR over FY18-20E and RoIC improvement to 24%, (2) reinvestment of incremental margins, offering consistent growth potential and (3) largely overplayed concerns about digital impacting TV revenues. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

