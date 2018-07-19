Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee reported strong 1QFY19 results, with ex-sports consol. revenue growing 17% YoY to INR17.7b (in-line) and EBITDA increasing 17% YoY to INR5.7b. The robust performance can be attributed to strong domestic ad revenue growth of 22% YoY, given viewership share improvement and healthy industry adspend. Domestic subscription revenue grew 12% YoY to INR4.3b. EBITDA margin expanded 50bp YoY to 31.9%, as strong revenue growth was partly offset by a 14%/21% YoY rise in content/SGA expenses. Adjusted for fair value change, PAT is up 15% YoY, implying an 8% miss on account of low other income, high depreciation and tax expenses.

Outlook

We value ZEE at 35x P/E (three-year average) on FY20E EPS of INR19.5, arriving at a TP of INR680 (prior: INR690). We believe the premium valuation is justified by (1) steady 16% EPS CAGR over FY18-20E and RoIC improvement to 24%, (2) reinvestment of incremental margins, offering consistent growth potential and (3) largely overplayed concerns about digital impacting TV revenues. Maintain Buy.

