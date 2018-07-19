App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 610: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee  Entertainment  (Zee)  reported yet another strong quarter with 15% YoY revenue growth (and 17% EBITDA). This was led by advertising revenue, which rose  21.1%  (domestic  22.3%)  and  subscription by 8.3% (domestic 12.2%).  Zee’s  network  viewership  share  increased from 16.9% to 19.2% YoY led by strong  performance  across  Hindi  and  esp. regional GEC channels. With a consistent  rise in viewership over several quarters, Zee is now the number 1 GEC broadcaster, outpacing Star (excluding Sports).


Outlook


At 33/28x FY19/20E EPS, valuations look tenable given Zee’s cost-conscious, superior  execution  and  profitable growth. The 12% share price decline in over  the  trailing  quarter provides an attractive entry point. Upgrade to BUY with TP of Rs 610 @ 32x Jun-20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

