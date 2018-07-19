Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 610: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment (Zee) reported yet another strong quarter with 15% YoY revenue growth (and 17% EBITDA). This was led by advertising revenue, which rose 21.1% (domestic 22.3%) and subscription by 8.3% (domestic 12.2%). Zee’s network viewership share increased from 16.9% to 19.2% YoY led by strong performance across Hindi and esp. regional GEC channels. With a consistent rise in viewership over several quarters, Zee is now the number 1 GEC broadcaster, outpacing Star (excluding Sports).

Outlook

At 33/28x FY19/20E EPS, valuations look tenable given Zee’s cost-conscious, superior execution and profitable growth. The 12% share price decline in over the trailing quarter provides an attractive entry point. Upgrade to BUY with TP of Rs 610 @ 32x Jun-20E EPS.

