Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated October 10, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee’s 2QFY19 revenue increased by a stellar 25% YoY to INR12.1b (3% beat). Consequently, EBITDA, too, grew strongly by 38% YoY, with the margin expanding by 320bp YoY despite continued investments in Zee5 (more than prior expectation of 200-300bp). Domestic ad/subscription growth was robust at 23%/26% YoY – ad growth was driven by 12% industry growth, Zee’s market share gains, a low base (2QFY18 impacted by GST), and estimated 1-2% contribution of Zee5. Zee5 amassed healthy 41.3m monthly active users and average daily spend of 31 minutes. Reported PAT declined 35% YoY to INR3.9b. However, adjusted for fair value losses and previous quarters’ one-offs, PAT was up 31% YoY to INR4.1b. Concall highlights: (1) Expect mid-high-teens ad growth in 2HFY19. (2) Subscription growth to come in ahead of guidance of low-teens, led by better phase III monetization and catch-up revenue. (3) 1HFY19 avg. margin is already at 33%, yet ZEE maintained 30%+ margin guidance given its high investment plans in Zee5 in 2H. (4) Zee5 to contribute at least 30% of revenue in next five years. (4) Peak inventory investment is behind; to be half of last year’s INR9b. Earnings not affected by Zee5 investment: We believe that the recent concerns about Zee5’s high investment impacting profitability are unwarranted. This is because healthy revenue CAGR (FY18-20) of 15% (driven by steady ad growth) is likely to provide room to continue investing in Zee5 (400-500bp) and still maintain margins. Over FY18-20, we expect domestic ad/subscription growth of 18%/15% to drive 18%/30% EBITDA/adj. PAT growth.


Outlook


We assign P/E of 30x (seven-year average) to FY20E EPS of 19.8 – a 15% discount to three-year average multiple due to the threat from the digital media space – to arrive at a target price of INR600. Strong earnings growth, healthy RoIC and cash generation should support Zee5 and allay concerns about long-term earnings visibility, in our view. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

