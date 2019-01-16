App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 595: LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LKP Research's report on Zee Entertainment


Zee’s topline in Q3 FY19 grew by 17.9% yoy as both advertising revenues as well as domestic subscription revenues grew strongly. Advertising revenues grew by 22% yoy and 21.6% qoq higher than the trend observed in past few quarters. This is a result of heavy advertising spends from the corporates, success of its channel portfolio and its growing digital business. Subscription revenues were robust at 23.3% yoy growth in the domestic markets on low base, early closure of some contracts and Phase III monetization. Flattish operating costs despite launch of Zee5 in Q4 FY18 at 36.8% qoq and reduction in other expenses and advertising expenses via good cost control (19.9% v/s 22.7% yoy) has led to strong margin performance at 34.8% up 60 bps qoq and 240 bps yoy despite digital spend increase. In Q3, Zee gained market share on Hindi GEC front (#1 non sport player with a market share of 20.2%, a growth of 30 bps qoq from 19.9% qoq), while it remained either #1 or #2 in all the regional businesses. Higher depreciation led by increased movie inventory and investments in digital as well as TV content was offset by higher other income which led to a 50% yoy growth in reported net profits. Adjusted net profits grew by 26.2% to Rs 5.25 bn.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock (@ 26x FY 21E earnings). Stake sell by the promoters (~50%) remains an overhang on the stock though we believe that it will be positive in long term.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Buy #LKP Research #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.