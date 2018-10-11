Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 585: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment (Zee) reported yet another strong quarter beating estimates on revenue (+25% YoY) and EBITDA (+38%, margin 34.2%). PAT was in-line owing to higher tax-rate at 40.5%. Advertising revenue grew by a healthy 22.7% and subscription 21.3% (domestic 26%). Zee’s network viewership share improved further to 19.9% (vs. 16.9% in 2QFY18 and 19.2% in 1QFY19) led by strong performance across Hindi and regional GEC channels. Market share gains and planned investments in new regional markets (Malayalam launch in Dec-18, Punjabi in FY20) and movie channels in established markets will help hereon. Zee is well-poised to gain on digital too. Similar to TV, it aspires to be no. 1 digital entertainment destination in 18-24 months. At 29/25x FY19/20E EPS, valuations look tenable given Zee’s superior execution, industry leading growth and margins.

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs 585 @ 30x Sep-20E EPS. The recent correction offers a decent entry point.

