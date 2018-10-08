App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 530: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated October 08, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee?s robust domestic ad growth is expected to continue due to the favourable ad environment (FMCG contributes ~55% to ad revenues), sustained focus on regional markets (GEC launch in Kerala) and adding movie channels in Tamil and Kannada. To tackle the digital disruption, it launched Zee5, expected to break even in the next 3-5 years. The stock has slid 30% in the last five months.


Outlook


Introducing FY21e, we raise our recommendation to a Buy, with a TP of `530, valued at 17x FY21e EV/EBITDA, from 19x earlier (FY20e), implied PE: 28x.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 8, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

