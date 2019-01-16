Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 512: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee delivered yet another strong quarter on all the operating parameters viz. ad, subscription and margins. This is despite ongoing investments in digital (ZEE5). In 3QFY19, revenue/EBITDA/APAT grew by 18/27/44% YoY. Even in 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA/APAT grew by healthy 19/27/31%. Despite strong YTD performance, Zee’s share price has declined by 22% in FY19. This has been due to PE contraction on account of weak operating cash flows and competitive concerns on digital. We believe that the concerns are overemphasized.

Outlook

At 27/24x FY19/20E EPS, Zee’s valuations look reasonable given its superior growth and execution. Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs 512 @ 25x Dec-20E EPS.

