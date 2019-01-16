App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 512: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 512 in its research report dated January 16, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee delivered yet another strong quarter on all the operating parameters viz. ad, subscription and margins. This is despite ongoing investments in digital (ZEE5). In 3QFY19, revenue/EBITDA/APAT grew by 18/27/44% YoY. Even in 9MFY19, revenue/EBITDA/APAT grew by healthy 19/27/31%. Despite strong YTD performance, Zee’s share price has declined by 22% in FY19. This has been due to PE contraction on account of weak operating cash flows and competitive concerns on digital. We believe that the concerns are overemphasized.


Outlook


At 27/24x FY19/20E EPS, Zee’s valuations look reasonable given its superior growth and execution. Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs 512 @ 25x Dec-20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 16, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

