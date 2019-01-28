Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment (Zee), along with other group companies, witnessed a sharp correction (~27%) in their share price after an article by the media group The Wire alleged that Essel Group were linked to an entity named Nityank Infra that is being investigated by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for deposits of Rs 3000 crore during demonetisation. With further concerns over group level debt and pledged shares, the shares fell sharply. Through a conference call and stock exchange announcement, the company has categorically denied any connection with the said entity. It admitted some information was sought by SFIO and has been provided by group entities with no further information being subsequently sought. There was also an open letter by the chairman reiterating fundamental strength of companies at operating level and urging lender’s support till promoter’s deleverage through asset/Zee’s stake sale. Subsequently, over the weekend, they reached an understanding with ~96-97% of lenders (by value) to prevent further invocation beyond targeted stake sale timeline of April, 2019.

Outlook

On the operating front, Zee’s market share gain across genres and superior growth in linear television is positive, with long term outlook being largely led by digital strategy success ahead. While there is uncertainty of who takes the stake and further OTT growth potential, change in promoters will be perceived positively. Moreover, it is available at alluring valuations of ~17.5x FY20 P/E (~33% discount to long term average one-year forward P/E), post correction. We upgrade the stock to BUY with a target price of Rs 500, 25x FY20 P/E.

