Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 450: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Zee Entertainment

Driven by 46.8% y/y growth in domestic subscription revenue, Zee?s Q1 FY20 revenue grew 13.3% y/y to `20.08bn. Domestic advertising revenue grew 4.2% y/y, as 5-6% of advertising growth has been hit by the conversion of two FTA channels into pay channels. Lower other expenses due to good cost control (8.6% vs. 12.8% y/y) resulted in the margin expanding 93bps y/y to 32.9%.

Outlook

We cut our FY20e/FY21e EBITDA 4% and 5.5% respectively and our target multiple to 15x FY21e EBITDA (earlier valuing it at 17x FY21e EBITDA) to reflect soft ad growth and increased investment in OTT, resulting in a target of `450 (earlier `550). The promroter stake sale is a near-term catalyst.

