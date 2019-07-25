App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 450: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

Anand Rathi's research report on Zee Entertainment


Driven by 46.8% y/y growth in domestic subscription revenue, Zee?s Q1 FY20 revenue grew 13.3% y/y to `20.08bn. Domestic advertising revenue grew 4.2% y/y, as 5-6% of advertising growth has been hit by the conversion of two FTA channels into pay channels. Lower other expenses due to good cost control (8.6% vs. 12.8% y/y) resulted in the margin expanding 93bps y/y to 32.9%.


Outlook


We cut our FY20e/FY21e EBITDA 4% and 5.5% respectively and our target multiple to 15x FY21e EBITDA (earlier valuing it at 17x FY21e EBITDA) to reflect soft ad growth and increased investment in OTT, resulting in a target of `450 (earlier `550). The promroter stake sale is a near-term catalyst.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

