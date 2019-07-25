Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 425: LKP Research

LKP Research's report on Zee Entertainment

Zee’s topline in Q1 FY20 grew by 13.3% yoy as domestic subscription revenues grew strongly by 46.8% yoy on 1). Steep rise of ARPU (20% +) post new tariff order 2). Gain of share in subscription pie 3). Conversion of two FTA channels into paid ones & 4). Ramp up in monetization in Southern markets. International subscription revenues declined by 9% on difficult market condition in the MENA markets. Advertising revenues grew by just 3.6% yoy and dropped 2.5% qoq on 1). Fall in FTA revenues post conversion of its two FTA channels Zee Anmol and Zee Anmol Cinema in March 2019 to paid channels 2). Overall weakness in ad market 3). Loss of viewership

share post the new tariff order. 4). Higher allocation towards sports Mega events like the Cricket World Cup. Profitability in the quarter was robust as EBITDA margins expanded by 100 bps to 32.9% out of which 75 bps was due to Ind AS 116 adoption. Also the content cost adjusted for this was just a growth of <10%. In Q1, Zee gained market share on Hindi GEC front (#1 non sport player with a market share of 21.2%), while it remained either #1 or #2 in all the regional businesses. Higher depreciation led by investments in digital as well as TV content was offset by higher other income and lower tax rate which led to a 62% yoy growth in reported net profits. Adjusted

net profits grew by 33% to ₹4.59 bn.

Outlook

We believe with management’s confidence to strike a deal shortly, the stock will gain a direction. With sound fundamentals, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a pruned down (based on lower ad revenues) TP of ₹425.

