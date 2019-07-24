App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Zee Entertainment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee Entertainment reported better-than-expected revenue numbers aided by strong growth in domestic subscription of ~46.7% (aided by superior monetisation under NTO) that percolated to EBITDA and bottomline. The domestic ad growth at 3.6%, however, was impacted by conversion of its two FTA channels to pay coupled with shifting of ad inventory to cricket during the ICC World Cup. Consequently, consolidated EBITDA margins came in better at 32.6% ahead of our expectations of 30.7%. PAT came in at Rs 528.7 crore, higher on account of beat at EBITDA level as well as higher-than-expected other income (interest on IT refund of Rs 60 crore) and MTM gain on investments of Rs 67.9 crore.


Outlook


Given the certainty and proximity of deal, we upgrade to BUY with target price of Rs 425/share, valuing it at 20x FY21E P/E. However, we note that we would prefer strategic investors to buy the stake, which could enhance the overall prospect of Zee5 expansion globally.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.