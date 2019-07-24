Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment reported better-than-expected revenue numbers aided by strong growth in domestic subscription of ~46.7% (aided by superior monetisation under NTO) that percolated to EBITDA and bottomline. The domestic ad growth at 3.6%, however, was impacted by conversion of its two FTA channels to pay coupled with shifting of ad inventory to cricket during the ICC World Cup. Consequently, consolidated EBITDA margins came in better at 32.6% ahead of our expectations of 30.7%. PAT came in at Rs 528.7 crore, higher on account of beat at EBITDA level as well as higher-than-expected other income (interest on IT refund of Rs 60 crore) and MTM gain on investments of Rs 67.9 crore.

Outlook

Given the certainty and proximity of deal, we upgrade to BUY with target price of Rs 425/share, valuing it at 20x FY21E P/E. However, we note that we would prefer strategic investors to buy the stake, which could enhance the overall prospect of Zee5 expansion globally.

