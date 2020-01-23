Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 345: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment (Zee) reported a weak set of numbers as ad revenue decline percolated to the EBITDA and bottomline. Overall revenues came in at Rs 2049 crore, down 5.5% YoY, impacted by advertisement revenues, which declined 15.8% YoY. Domestic ad declined steeply by 15.7% YoY owing to conversion of FTA channels into paid, high base and overall weakness in ad environment due to macroeconomic challenges. Overall subscription revenues grew 15.4% YoY, led by 21.7% YoY growth in domestic subscription to Rs 632 crore, driven by tailwinds of NTO. EBITDA came in lower at Rs 565.8 crore, down 25% YoY, impacted by lower revenues as well as one-time charge of Rs 37.6 crore (included in other expenses) on account of credit loss on overdue related party debtors. Adjusted for one-off, EBITDA margin at 29.5% was largely in line. Reported PAT came in at Rs 349.4 crore, down 37.9% YoY.

Outlook

We note that near term concerns include relatively softer ad outlook as well as impact of NTO 2. However, the overhang of pledge led uncertainty is now over and the company’s intent on improving corporate governance through board reconstitution (by FY21 end) will drive investor confidence. The stock has corrected ~15% since our last update. With a possible recovery in FY21 on low base, we upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY, with a revised target price of Rs 345/share, valuing it at 18x FY21 P/E.

