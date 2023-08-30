Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 320: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zee Entertainment

The proposed merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises India (ZEE) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SONY), which was recently approved by the NCLT, is expected to create a dominant player in the media industry. A war chest of USD1.6b (capital infusion) and steady annual EBITDA generation capability of ~INR40-50b from the linear business should enable the company to compete within the high-growth digital segment and to fund its recent foray into the sports segment. Further, the company’s deep understanding of the Indian entertainment market, better bargaining power, and ability to produce a strong line-up of content should allow it to have a strong play within the OTT space. We believe the current valuations do not fully capture the combined entity’s potential growth catalysts. While there has been some stability in subscription revenue with the implementation of NTO 3.0, the persistent softness in the ad market and the company’s decisions on content investment would be the key factors to watch out for.



Outlook

We retain BUY on the stock with a TP of INR320, valuing the company at 7x EV/EBITDA for the linear business and 1x EV/sales for the OTT segment on FY25 estimates. It implies a 30x P/E multiple on FY25E for the standalone entity.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

