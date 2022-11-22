English
    Buy Zee Entertainment; target of Rs 310: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Zee Entertainment recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment


    Zee Entertainment (Zee) is one of the largest listed media companies in India, which owns and operates a bouquet of 49 TV channels across 11 languages and also an OTT app Zee5. The company’s TV network viewership share was at 16.4% in Q2FY23 (16.1% in Q1FY23), with some recovery led by fresh content strategy.


    Outlook


    We cut our earnings estimates for FY23 and FY24 but maintain BUY. Gradual ad recovery from H2 and likely merger consummation with no visible impediment, remain key triggers. We value Zee at Rs 310, at 19x FY25 P/E.


